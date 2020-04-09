Empire State of Mind
- MusicAlicia Keys & JAY-Z Reunite To Perform "Empire State of Mind" At The Tony AwardsAlicia Keys wanted to do right by her hometown.ByCole Blake
- MusicAlicia Keys Suggests New Jay-Z Collab Could Be Coming SoonAlicia Keys posted a message thanking fans for their support of her and Jay-Z's "Empire State Of Mind," which hit 1 billion Spotify streams. ByGabriel Bras Nevares725 Views
- Pop CultureAlicia Keys Reveals Jay-Z Almost Replaced Her On "Empire State Of Mind"Jay-Z apparently struggled to get into contact with Alicia Keys.ByCaroline Fisher4.8K Views
- Pop CultureJay-Z & Alicia Keys' "Empire State Of Mind" Has Gone 9X PlatinumJay-Z's love of New York City is reciprocal, based on the huge numbers.ByJake Lyda1364 Views
- SongsJay-Z Surprises Fans With "Empire State Of Mind" Remix Ft. Gil Scott-HeronJay-Z debuted the remix of "Empire State Of Mind" during his performance in Paris this weekend. ByAron A.21.9K Views
- Pop CultureAlicia Keys Performs "Empire State Of Mind" At The Queen's Jubilee & Brits Are Left ConfusedWhile Keys' voice sounded undoubtedly amazing, her audience felt as though she may not have chosen the most appropriate song.ByHayley Hynes7.2K Views
- Hip-Hop HistoryAlicia Keys Recalls Jay-Z's Reaction After Lil Mama Stormed 2009 VMA StageAlicia Keys offers "the truth of the truth" after she was asked about Lil Mama's infamous stage crash during Jay-Z's performance at the 2009 VMAs. ByAron A.116.8K Views
- MusicVevo Releases Several Of Jay-Z's Classic Music Videos For His 52nd BirthdayJay-Z released several of his most popular music videos on Vevo in honor of his 52nd birthday.ByCole Blake4.9K Views
- NewsGet Into An “Empire State Of Mind” In Honour Of JAY-Z’s 52nd BirthdayHappy Birthday Hov!ByHayley Hynes3.3K Views
- MusicAlicia Keys Didn't Know Lil Mama Was On Stage During VMA Moment With Jay-ZIn 2009, Hov and Keys were performing "Empire State of Mind" when Lil Mama surprised them both by crashing their set.ByErika Marie19.8K Views
- MusicAlicia Keys Was "Embarrassed" After Jay Z Asked Her To Re-Record Hit SongAlicia Keys & Jay Z created an iconic song with "Empire State of Mind," but the singer recently shared that their collaboration almost never happened.ByErika Marie58.2K Views