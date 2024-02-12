JAY-Z Clip Reacting To Beyonce & Sean Paul Goes Viral As Usher Dances With Alicia Keys At The Super Bowl

A video of JAY-Z appearing distraught in response to Beyonce dancing with Sean Paul has gone viral on social media after Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Alicia Keys. Following their intimate rendition of “My Boo,” fans online have been joking about how Swizz Beatz must’ve felt during the set.

Among those to react to the moment was Boosie Badazz who demanded Usher apologize to Swizz Beatz. "@USHER ENOUGH IS ENOUGH BRO‼️" Boosie wrote on Twitter. "U NEED TO APOLOGIZE TO SWISS SHE MARRIED MY N***A I KNOW THAT WASNT PLANNED."

Usher & Alicia Keys Embrace During Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Usher performs with Alicia Keys during the Apple Music halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Swizz Beatz spoke out in response to the backlash on Instagram after the game, defending Usher and his wife. "Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium," Swizz wrote. "Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history. Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings." Check out the clip of JAY-Z watching Beyonce and Sean Paul below. The two collaborated on the 2003 hit song, “Baby Boy.”

JAY-Z & Beyonce Meme Resurfaces

Swizz Beatz watching Alicia Keys and Usher in his booth pic.twitter.com/mtHClX5ItL — lodyy🚶🏾‍♂️ (@lodyknowss) February 12, 2024

As for the game itself, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 after a clutch overtime touchdown from Patrick Mahomes. It's the third time the team has won the Super Bowl since drafting the star quarterback. Be on the lookout for further updates on Usher and his Super Bowl Halftime Show on HotNewHipHop.

