Boosie Badazz Slams Usher Over Alicia Keys Super Bowl Embrace

Boosie Badazz is demanding Usher apologize to Swizz Beatz for the way he embraced Alicia Keys during his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance on Sunday night. Boosie reacted to the viral moment with a post on Instagram after the game.

"@USHER ENOUGH IS ENOUGH BRO‼️" Boosie wrote. "U NEED TO APOLOGIZE TO SWISS SHE MARRIED MY N***A I KNOW THAT WASNT PLANNED." Not all of Boosie's followers were in agreement with his disappointment. "Swizz Beatz knew what it was when his wife agreed to perform. Usher is a performer," one commented. Another added: "Y’all so goofy on this app, This was a performance, just like acting. They’re both married and I’m sure both their spouses knew of this hug."

Usher Performs During The Super Bowl

Usher performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Swizz Beatz spoke out in response to the backlash on Instagram after the game, defending Usher and his wife. "Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium," Swizz wrote. "Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history. Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings." Check out Boosie's complaint below.

Boosie Reacts To Usher's Performance

Keys wasn't the only guest Usher welcomed to the stage during the set. Ludacris, H.E.R., Will.i.am, and Jermaine Dupri all performed as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on Usher and the Super Bowl on HotNewHipHop.

