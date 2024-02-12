Swizz Beatz Reacts To Usher & Alicia Keys' Viral Super Bowl Halftime Show Embrace

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys have been together for quite some time. Overall, they are a music industry power couple that many look up to. On one side, you have a legendary producer. On the other side, you have an incredible singer-songwriter who has delivered a plethora of hits over the years. Well, last night, both of them became trending topics on social media. Of course, this was all thanks to the Super Bowl Halftime Show which was headlined by none other than Usher.

At one point in the performance, Keys could be seen in an incredible red outfit, sitting at a Piano. Although she ended up messing things up a tiny bit with her vocals in the beginning, the performance transitioned into a memorable one. However, some might say for the wrong reasons as Usher could be seen holding her from behind. Fans immediately began making memes on social media. Moreover, some were concerned for Swizz Beatz, who had to watch another man get close to his wife for the world to see. Many of these comments were made out of insecurity, and Swizz saw it all. It ultimately led to his Instagram post in which he praised his wife for her performance.

Swizz Beatz Speaks

"Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium," Swizz wrote. "Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history. Go see GIANTS at @brooklynmuseum it’s open until July blessings." Clearly, Swizz Beatz was a fan of the performance. Ultimately, he doesn't care for the social media antics.

