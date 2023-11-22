How Many Kids Does Swizz Beatz Have?

Swizz Beatz is a proud father of five kids. The prolific producer is known for maintaining a balance between his high-profile career in the music industry, and his family life. Despite the challenges that can come with fame and a public persona, he has been open about the importance of family. As such, although he keeps parts of his life private, his commitment to family shines through the public eye regardless. Occasionally, over the years, he has shared moments of his life with his children through social media.

Now, with the announcement of the new Hulu show, Drive With Swizz Beatz, he seems to have taken things up a notch. He stars in the 6-episode documentary alongside his eldest son, Nasir. The trailer for the show was posted on social media on November 16, 2023, and immediately popped off.

Prince Nasir Dean (23)

Born on October 25, 2000, Prince Nasir Dean is the first of five kids by Swizz Beatz. Nasir was conceived from a previous relationship Swizz Beatz had with Nicole Levy in the late ‘90s. Through various social media posts over the years, the public has gotten to witness the producer’s love for his son. Following in the steps of his father, the 23-year-old is now a rapper, producer, and DJ, going by the name “Note Marcato.” Nasir went viral back in 2020 for attending the Grammys with the skeleton face paint that became Note Marcato’s signature look. As aforementioned, he also stars beside his dad in the new Hulu show Drive with Swizz Beatz. All six episodes are now available on the streaming service.

Kasseem Dean Jr. (16)

In 2006, Swizz Beatz welcomed his second child and namesake, Kasseem Dean Jr., with Mashonda Tifrere. Prior to Dean Jr.’s birth on December 22, 2006, Swizz Beatz and Tifrere had wed in 2004. While the two separated in 2008, they have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship. Unlike his older brother, Dean Jr. seems to be taking a different route from music. He is a budding track and field star with a clear interest in fashion, and his father doesn’t hesitate to express his pride and love for him. Swizz Beatz is famous for openly celebrating his kids, and Dean Jr. is no exception.

Nicole Dean (15)

Of his five kids, Nicole Dean is the only daughter Swizz Beatz has, and she was conceived by Jahna Sabastian. Nicole was born on May 22, 2008, but it wasn’t until a year later that Swizz Beatz found out about her. Subsequently, he stepped into his role as her father. Over a decade into her life now, Nicole has grown up spending a lot of time with her father and siblings. Never one to withhold love from his family, Swizz Beatz has showered Nicole with it over the years.

Egypt Daoud Dean (13)

Swizz Beatz, Egypt Daoud Dean and Alicia Keys attend the 10th annual Keep A Child Alive Black Ball on November 7, 2013 in New York City.

Swizz Beatz and superstar musician Alicia Keys tied the knot in 2010, and now share two kids together. Egypt Daoud is their first, and he was born on October 14, 2010, months after his parents married. In general, it would usually be too early to say what career path he would end up on. However, he has shared that he wants to be a basketball player. Despite his statement, Egypt has displayed an impressive affinity for music as well, taking after both his parents. He wrote his first song at the age of six. Additionally, he received production credits on Kendrick Lamar’s 2016 compilation album, Untitled Unmastered. Evidently, he’s a very gifted 13-year-old.

Genesis Ali Dean (8)

Swizz Beatz and Genesis Ali Dean during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

The youngest of the bunch, Genesis Ali is the second of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ two kids and is already fiercely protective of his mother. He was born on December 27, 2014. According to Keys in her autobiographical book, More Myself, his pregnancy was a surprise, and came at “the worst time ever.” Nonetheless, Keys and Beatz prepared for and welcomed him wholeheartedly. Now only 8 years old, Genesis has his whole life ahead of him. At the very least, he can rest easy, knowing he has very loving parents.

