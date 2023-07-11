It appears that musical genius runs in Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ family. Swizz posted on Instagram (and aggregated by The Shade Room) of their son, Egypt, going absolutely ballistic on the piano. The video begins with Swizz coming into the room, where beautiful music is pouring out. That’s when the video sees Egypt seated at the ivories, turned around and looking at his dad while he’s still playing incredible music. He continues to play for the better part of a minute before ending the song and getting up from the piano.

Swizz Beatz posted this to his socials with the caption, “This boy is turning into something else,” with tons of celebratory emojis. The Shade Room adds its own caption to the amazing feat: “Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ son Egypt giving y’all a glimpse of what he can do on them keys!” Egypt is 11 years old and is the older brother to Beatz and Keys’ other son, Genesis, age eight. And if he’s doing this at 11, who knows what heights Egypt can take his music career to.

Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, & Egypt: A Musical Family

Beatz and Keys got married on July 31, 2010. Since then, they’ve had two sons and plenty of musical success. Alicia Keys just recently celebrated her Jay-Z collab anthem “Empire State of Mind” going nine times platinum. Swizz Beatz, a music producer and rapper with almost 20 years of experience in the hip-hop industry, has been feeling nostalgic by sharing a ton of DMX stories and content.

But first and foremost, the couple is still going strong. Other than fostering the musical talents of their boys, they keep giving each other grand romantic gestures. Swizz Beatz recently gave Alicia Keys a $500,000 Virgil Abloh-designed Mercedes-Maybach car. So now Keys is mobbing around in style while her son Egypt is becoming an honest prodigy on the piano. Where Egypt takes his piano powers is anyone’s guess. But we wouldn’t be shocked if he wanted to take up music as something more than a hobby.

