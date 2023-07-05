With 15 Grammys under her belt, Alicia Keys has long proven that she is an unstoppable force. The acclaimed pianist singer-songwriter has dominated soulful R&B spaces for decades, but her influence doesn’t just stop with chart-topping hits. Keys’s talents have seen her shine as a New York Times best-selling author, a formidable entrepreneur, a film, television, and Broadway producer, and even as an actress. She is also the maestro behind the beauty line Keys Soulcare, her venture into the wellness sphere, marrying her passion for music and wellness.

Recently, Alicia Keys embarked on her anticipated Keys to the Summer Tour. The trek launched in late June, so we’re here to give you all the details on Keys’s latest commanding performances. This 360-degree extravaganza will navigate through North America until August 2.

When & Where Will Alicia Keys Tour In 2023?

A press release states that the Keys to the Summer Tour will be a 360-degree “in the round” production setup. This will allow attendees to experience the live show in a completely new atmosphere—a performance delivered as only Alicia Keys can. Further, the summer tour runs throughout the United States, leveraging all major markets. Additionally, fans can access exclusive tour content via Shazam, which features “never-before-seen backstage videos, set lists, tour photos, Watch faces, wallpapers, and more.” The tour wraps in Los Angeles on August 2 at the Kia Forum.

Where Can Fans Find Tickets For The Tour?

The KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary and will range from including premium tickets to joining Keys in an exclusive, intimate, and inspirational “Soulcare Session” before the show. For more information, fans can also visit vipnation.com and AliciaKeys.com.

Keys To The Summer Tour Dates

June

30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

July

2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

5 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

7 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

15 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

21 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

August

1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

2 – Los Angeles, CA – The KIA Forum