Swizz Beatz Gives Props To Son For Defending His Mom Alicia Keys During Concert

Genesis wasn’t going to let anyone throw anything at his mother.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
With rabid fanbases and show antics in mind, even the most experienced and supported of celebrity couples in music need some backup. Moreover, Swizz Beatz recently thanked his son Genesis for getting on stage with his mother Alicia Keys and standing next to her with a bodyguard-like attitude. Of course, this might be due to recent trends of people throwing things at performers during a show. Plenty of straight-up dangerous examples popped up recently, perhaps most famously to Bebe Rexha, who suffered injuries after a fan threw a phone at her face. While others take the risk, Gen didn’t want his mom getting hurt, and his serious face next to the piano says it all.

“He heard how people been acting at shows lately,” Swizz Beatz wrote on a picture of Genesis and Alicia Keys with some crying-laughing emojis. “My boy serious in real life.” In addition, he shared another message on the social media platform addressing his bravery. “My boy said ‘I’m not playing no games on moms stage,” the star producer expressed with more emojis. “He a real serious one. Thank you Gen we love you and your protection. He didn’t care she was live on stage.”

Meanwhile, these massive arenas and crowds are exactly what Alicia Keys deserves after a wondrous career. Still, there’s a lot of different ways it could’ve gone, which she recently reflected about concerning her massive contribution to Jay-Z’s “Empire State Of Mind.” “He had this idea, he wanted to build it out,” the singer told Mix 94.7, explaining that Hov almost replaced her on the song with another vocalist. “He wanted to make it the New York energy. The cr*zy part of that story that I just love is that he actually couldn’t get in touch with me. Because you go through the different channels, management, all these different places.

“He couldn’t really get movement on it,” she continued. “And so at one point, he was like, ‘Alright, I might have to move on, I can’t connect with her. I guess I have to do it with somebody else.’ Could you imagine if that ended up happening? I think about it all the time.” On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys.

