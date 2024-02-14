Alicia Keys Reinforces Her Love For Swizz Beatz Following Usher Embrace

Alicia Keys became a trending topic on social media during the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Overall, this mostly has to do with the way she danced alongside Usher during her portion of the halftime show. There was one point where Usher held her from behind and they both gave off these massive smiles. Although some could argue it was harmless enough, some felt it was massively disrespectful to Keys' husband, Swizz Beatz. In fact, some tried to make the argument that this was akin to cheating with more than just one other person.

Following the performance, Swizz Beatz hopped online and defended his wife from scrutiny. He felt like there was nothing to criticize and that people should back off. However, the hate continued to pour in, and for the most part, Keys was staying silent. Now, she has opted to weigh in on what has been said about her. Instead of acknowledging some of this hate directly, she has made it clear that she absolutely adores her husband.

Alicia Keys Breaks Her Silence

"I love u sooo deeply. Beyond words. Beyond lifetimes. Beyond skies and universes. We soar!!!!" Keys wrote. The comments were filled with fans who were relieved that she would weigh in on this. After all, many were left feeling bad for Swizz Beatz. It is clear as day that his wife adores him and that the Halftime Show was purely for entertainment purposes. Regardless, people are still going to hate and do what they always do, which is speculate. For those who aren't chronically online, there was probably nothing to actually apologize for or address.

