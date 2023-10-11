Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Captain Cypher Teams At 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland both played the role of team captains for the iconic cypher at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. Swizz Beatz's team included Foggieraw, Symba, Scar Lip, and Cassidy while Timbaland led Lola Brooke, Lady London, Gloss Up, and Bun B. Throughout the segment, the rappers performed over some of Swizz and Timbaland's most iconic beats including Busta Rhymes’ “Touch It,” The LOX’s “Fuck You” and JAY-Z and UGK’s “Big Pimpin.'”

"Tonight we're doing it special with me and my brother, Timbaland. We doing a cypher that you've never ever seen before. BET is celebrating the producers so Tim's got his beats going. I got my beats going. He got his team going. I got my team going," Swizz said to introduce his cypher.

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland At The BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, Timbaland (L) and Swizz Beatz (R) speak onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Swizz and Timbaland took home the Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award. “I always dreamed I would be on the stage accepting the award about Hip Hop,” Timbaland said while accepting the award. “Doing music back in Virginia, [I] never thought I would make it, but now I’m here! Me and my brother created something special, and it ain’t over,. I’m glad to share this moment with my brother, Swizzy.” Check out Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's cyphers below.

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Battle For The Cypher Title

Swizz Beatz & Timbaland's appearance at the BET Hip Hop Awards comes as they prepare for the long-awaited return of Verzuz. During an interview with AllHipHop, last month, Timbaland confirmed that new episodes of the show will be premiering at some point before the end of the year. Be on the lookout for further updates on the show on HotNewHipHop.

