cypher
- SongsSaba, Mick Jenkins, & IDK Stop By For Their Version Of The "Red Bull Spiral Freestyle"You really cannot go wrong with either of these talented lyricists. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSwizz Beatz & Timbaland Captain Cypher Teams At 2023 BET Hip Hop AwardsSwizz Beatz and Timbaland both hosted teams for the BET Hip Hop Awards cypher.By Cole Blake
- MusicMeek Mill, G Herbo, And Sauce Walka Share Surprise CypherA surprise cypher outside a music festival has gone viral.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music2 Chainz Explains How He Ended Up On 2011 BET Cypher2 Chainz reflects on how he stayed ready for the 2011 BET Awards Cypher.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicCharles Hamilton Reflects On Cypher With Kanye West And The GameCharles Hamilton called the moment "a rare exhibition" of him believing in himself.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Disses Jack Harlow In New Cypher: WatchMGK's surprise drop comes shortly after Harlow compared himself to Eminem on his "Jackman" album last month.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsLil Wayne's New Young Money Lineup Debuts With "Bars On I-95" FreestyleYoung Money artists Euro, Mellow Rackz, Yaj Kader, Jay Jones, and Drizzy P make a major appearance on Bars On I-95By Joshua Robinson
- MusicCam'ron Shows Off Rare Footage Of Him Rapping in 1995 CypherCam'ron went on a walk down memory lane.By Rex Provost
- MusicDJ Drama Revisits Kodak Black's "Sorry-Ass Beat" Mention In 2016 XXL Freshmen CypherWhen it was Kodak's turn to spit a few bars, he opened by saying he wasn't a fan of the beat.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureA$AP Rocky & Andy Milonakis Linked Up For A Quick Cypher In New YorkJuicy J told Milonakis to “watch his drink” after seeing the video.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Reflects On Shaq's Funny Freestyle Proposal On "Inside The NBA"Years ago, the show hosted a cypher with Minaj as the guest. During Shaq's freestyle, Nicki playfully shut down his proposal, making for an epic moment.By Erika Marie
- MusicRubi Rose, Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, & 42 Dugg Come Through For XXL Freshman CypherRubi Rose, Pooh Shiesty, Flo Milli, and 42 Dugg slide over a Nick Mira-produced beat for their XXL Freshman cypher.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCoi Leray Believes She Has Best "XXL" Freestyle & CypherShe says that she and Lakeyah had the best freestyles, regardless of the criticism Leray has received from Hip Hop fans.By Erika Marie
- MusicCoi Leray Picked Apart On Twitter For XXL Freshman CypherCoi Leray's XXL Freshman freestyle wasn't a hit with the fans.By Alex Zidel
- BarsA$AP Mob Reunite For A Cypher & Fans Anticipate "Cozy Tapes Vol. 3"It looks like A$AP Mob have something on the way. By Aron A.
- BarsMulatto Shoots Her Shot At Fivio Foreign During XXL Freshman CypherMulatto and Fivio Foreign had undeniable chemistry during their XXL Freshman Cypher, with Latto even shooting her shot at the Brooklyn rapper.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNLE Choppa, Rod Wave, Lil Tjay & Chika Connect In XXL Freshman CypherNLE Choppa, Rod Wave, Chika, and Lil Tjay bless some Jetsonmade production for the latest XXL Freshman Cypher. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe XXL Freshman Cypher 2020 Trailer Has ArrivedFollowing the arrival of the individual freestyles, XXL has dropped the trailer to the official Freshman Class cypher. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChika Tells A Love Story In 2020 XXL Freshman FreestyleFollowing verses from NLE Choppa and Polo G, Chika steps up to weave a tale of budding love in her XXL Freestyle. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicGuapdad 4000 & Buddy Snap On "Rona Raps Cypher"Guapdad 4000 has launched a new series called "Rona Raps," bringing Buddy into the mix for some "quaran-sixteens." By Mitch Findlay
- TV''Rhythm + Flow:'' Who's The Hottest Contestant Right Now?If you're not watching ''Rhythm + Flow,'' you're missing out. By Sandra E