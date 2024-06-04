Denzel Curry Heads Crazy Lineup For On The Radar Cypher With TiaCorine, FERG, PlayThatBoiZay, & Key Nyata

Did you catch on to what Denzel was doing with this cypher?

Denzel Curry revealed to us just a couple of days ago that a new project was on the way. His Instagram post revealing the cover art and features got a lot of attention and for good reason. The Carol City, Florida rapper revealed that names like Juicy J, 2 Chainz, TiaCorine, FERG (A$AP Ferg), and more will be on it. A couple of names for the LP that are floating around are ULTRAGROUND and ZXLTRXN BIG ULTRA. Additionally, no release date/month is known, but we can tell you this. In an interview from four years ago, the veteran songwriter alluded to the fact that this will be one of his last projects. While we wait on that though, Denzel Curry recently made an appearance for On The Radar.

However, he was far from alone on this, as four other artists joined him. Those include Key Nyata, PlayThatBoiZay, FERG, and TiaCorine. This "Mischievous Cypher" is almost nine minutes of pure energy. Zel raps alonsgide Zay, then Nyata, followed by Tia and FERG. You can tell that everyone was having blast with it, as the vibes were extremely high. Everyone had some witty bars and one liners, so there was no shortage of firepower.

Listen To "The Mischievous Cypher" With Denzel Curry, FERG, TiaCorine, & More

While this cypher is fire, we could not help but notice a sly thing that Denzel pulled here. As we mentioned earlier, FERG and Tia are confirmed features for his next tape. There is great chance that Zay makes it as he was on a recent single with Denzel, "WOO". Finally Key Nyata was also tagged in that IG post. We think that is a bit of promo for the album and that he wanted to give listeners a sneak peek of what sort of chemistry he has with each of them.