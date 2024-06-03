Denzel Curry Reveals Insane Feature List For Possibly His Second To Last Album

Curry revealed that he was going to drop three more LPs four years ago.

Denzel Curry easily possesses one of the most consistent discographies out of any rapper from the 2010s era. You could throw up his run of Imperial, TA13BOO, ZUU, UNLOCKED, and Melt My Eyez See Your Future against almost anyone. With nearly each release, especially when it is conceptual, Zel has one upped himself each time. Even when it comes to the shorter and straightforward releases like ZUU and UNLOCKED, he is still delivering engaging material. Yet and still, Denzel Curry somehow finds himself in this weird middle ground between mainstream and "underground". Well, he is certainly gunning for more of a widespread appeal on his forthcoming project.

NFR Podcast and numerous others have discovered that Curry is grabbing some major players for what is to be one of his last records. The Florida multi-hyphenate shared what may be the cover art, which includes a shelf of some iconic hip-hop's most iconic albums on IG. In that post he tagged all of the guests, and they are incredible. Fans can expect to hear the likes of A$AP Rocky & Ferg (FERG), 2 Chainz, Ski Mask The Slump God, Ty Dolla $ign, That Mexican OT, and more. We still do not have a release date yet, nor the title of the LP, although a few names have circled.

Denzel Curry Seems To Outdo Himself With Every New Album

The two most popular include ULTRAGROUND and ZXLTRXN BIG ULTRA. While those bits of information are up in the air, we also hope that the end Denzel's music career is still an unknown. As we mentioned, this has the possibility of being one of his last bodies of work. Potentially, it could be his second to last. Four years ago, Curry revealed to XXL that he would dropping three more albums after 2020. We got the first of the supposed three with Melt My Eyez in 2022, so this impending '24 effort would leave room for one more. Zel also mentioned that he has been working on a manga, wants to get into acting, and has aspirations of becoming animator/director. Whatever the road ahead looks like for him, we are going to enjoy the ride for now.