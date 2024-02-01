Kanye West Stuns Crowd At Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Tour: Here's Every Song The Rap Legend Performed

Kanye West has been much more visible than usual as of late. Overall, there is a pretty good reason for this. He is currently in the midst of a rollout for his new album Vultures. Although he might not be the most loved artist right now, there are still fans who care about his next move. So much so that people have been going to great lengths for information on this project. For now, we know the tracklist and we know that Volume 1 will come out on February 9th. Ultimately, that is good enough news for some.

Last night, Ye had himself a great time as he got to perform at Travis Scott's Circus Maximus tour. Travis had a stop in Orlando, and he made the most of it by inviting Ye and Ty Dolla Sign. In the end, Kanye took to the stage and fans went absolutely wild for it. It was here that he promised to drop Volume 1 on time. Moreover, he performed a total of six tracks for the crowd. This was a nice little EP's worth of music, and he encapsulated a few eras with this setlist.

Read More: Kanye West's Most Shocking Altercations With Paparazzi

Kanye West Takes The Stage

For instance, he performed "Runaway," "Fade," "Can't Tell Me Nothing," "Vultures," "All Of The Lights," and "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1." This performance drew from four different Ye albums from very different times in his discography. Needless to say, it was a treat for all of the fans in attendance. Ye performances are pretty rare these days, so this was all pretty shocking to the crowd. Either way, it was well-received, and it was yet another instance of the artist supporting his mentee, Travis Scott.

Let us know if you are excited for Vultures, in the comments section below. Also, which of the songs that Kanye performed last night are your favorites from him? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Read More: Kanye West Spotted At Milan Starbucks