Kanye West Reunites With Kim Kardashian For Dinner With North And Her Friends

Kanye and Kim were cordial during the evening.

Alexander Cole
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian infamous got divorced from one another a couple of years ago. Although Kim tried to make it work, it got to a point where things were beyond repair. Overall, Ye did not take it too well at first. However, he now has a new wife who he seems to love very much. He and Bianca Censori have been everywhere the last couple of weeks, especially with Vultures now on the horizon. As for Kim, she has been doing her own thing, and it seems like she is single.

A few days ago, the two reunited for what was a pretty awkward basketball game. They didn't seem like they wanted much to do with one another, and the photos that were taken certainly proved that. However, the two got a second chance to reunite recently. According to TMZ, Kim and Ye were out at dinner at Nobu in Malibu. They were not alone, as North and a group of her friends were there, as well. Needless to say, it wasn't the one-on-one get-together that some KimYe Stans would have been hoping for.

Kim K x Kanye West

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 05: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 on March 5, 2015 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Fashion-wise, both Ye and Kim were looking good. Kim had on all-black, as did Ye. As you can imagine, Kanye West had on his signature new look, which is a full black mask that covers up his entire face. Meanwhile, Kim had on a crop top with some buckles. They were certainly in a fashion-forward state of mind, something that was ever present during their marriage.

Let us know what you thought of their outfits, in the comments section below. We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their latest moves.

