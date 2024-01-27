Kayne West And Kim Kardashian Have Another Tense Encounter At Saint West Basketball Game

It appears that there is more tension in the co-parenting agreement between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The pair were seen avoiding one another as they jointly attended a basketball event involving their son, Saint. The pair arrived separately at the LA-based event and sat separately from one another after Kim appeared to take umbrage with some comments from Kanye. The two went their separate ways after the event. Kanye's wife Bianca Censori, who some have described as a "radicalized Kim Kardashian", was not present.

However, this is the second time that this happened in the last few days. At another of Saint's basketball games, the pair sat separately while attending the game. The only connection between them was their daughter Chicago, who spent a few minutes speaking with her father before returning to watch the game with her mother. It's unclear if this is simply the nature of Kim and Kanye's relationship now, or if new issues that haven't been made public have arisen.

Kanye West's NSFW Photos Of Bianca Censori Continue To Confuse And Concern Fans

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kourtney Kardashian,Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Balenciaga show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

However, perhaps Kanye's recent online behavior is the cause for his ex-wife's chilly reception. Fans have continued to express their concern and confusion over Kanye West and his continued posting of Bianca Censori. The images posted last week show Censori in a skimpy, back-laced outfit and a gimp mask in the kitchen. West captioned the image "cream of wheat". He went on to post several other images of Censori in the same outfit around a sparsely furnished apartment.

However, the bizarre posts, which have been the only thing West has posted since he rejoined Instagram last month, have continued to ire the of fans. "Stop humiliating this girl, please. Be better," one wrote. "Stop this bullshit and drop the album man," added another. "I think Bianca is an experiment at this point," theorized a third. It's not the first time that West's behavior concerning Censori has alarmed fans. People have likened Censori to a "radicalized" Kim Kardashian. Furthermore, people have noted that West has tried to model Censori's appearance to match Kardashian's.

