Michael Rapaport Calls Kanye West A "Fat Pile Of Sh*t" And Says Donda Would Be "Embarrassed" Of Him

Michael Rapaport has unleashed a scathing rant about Kanye West. "You fat pile of sh-t. You fat, washed up pile of sh-t. What are you - CIA? FBI? You a fed, you fat f-ck? You fat bloated f-ck. Jewish people are going through enough. We don't need your fat f-cking dusty a-- saying anything. If your mother was still alive, she'd be embarrassed. You're an embarrassment to Donda. You got a new record coming out? Brick. No one's f-cking with your music. You look like sh-t and I bet you smell like sh-t too," the actor said.

Rapaport, who has become a viral sensation for his TikTok defenses of Israel since renewed hostilities between Israel and Palestine, was responding to comments West made during a listening party rant for Vultures. the rant took aim at the Jewish community, Adidas, and individuals like JAY-Z and Drake. "N-gga just cause I had a car, n-gga. F-ck everybody, n-gga. That's what I'm trying to say to you n-ggas right f-cking now, n-gga. Drake, this is what you been waiting for. Jay-Z, this is what you been waiting for. Adidas, this is what you been waiting for. Kim, this is what you been waiting for. n-ggas be hanging around these n-ggas for the money on some Mike Rubin sh-t," Kanye said in part.

Azealia Banks Calls Kanye West A "Fat Smelly Loser"

However, Rapaport isn't the only person coming for Kanye. Azealia Banks took aim at West, specifically for his comments attacking Nicki Minaj. "Okay. Now I’m really pissed the f-ck off. Regardless of how I feel about PF2, did fat smelly loser Kanye west really just try step all over Nicki’s release? Did I hear correctly when he tried to take credit for supporting her career?????" Banks wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Minaj and Kanye are feuding because Minaj refused to clear her verse for "New Body", a track set to appear on Kanye's upcoming album, Vultures. "New Body" was originally meant to appear on the unreleased Yandhi. However, it was reworked into a Christian track for Jesus Is King but creative differences between Kanye and Minaj meant that the song was left off the album. Ty Dolla $ign implied on his track "Status" in 2020 that Kanye refused to release the song because it was "generic shit".

