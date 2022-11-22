Things are getting spicy on Instagram between Michael Rapaport and Nick Young. The actor’s fiery rants about headline news evoke just as passionate responses. This time, Rapaport is engaged in a war of words with none other than Young, and things got heated. In recent weeks, Rapaport has issued emotional takes on Kanye West and 21 Savage. Today (November 21), he targeted Boston Celtics star, Jaylen Brown.

Kyrie Irving recently returned to the court after a brief suspension, and he had support from the Black Israelites. The group has been accused of anti-Semitism and surrounded Barclay’s Center in solidarity with Irving.

Black Hebrew Israelites out in force today, chanting “we are the real Jews” and “time to wake up,” as they marched towards the Barclay’s Center in support of Kyrie Irving’s return. pic.twitter.com/hUPbbHlsBg — Ari Ingel (@OGAride) November 21, 2022

The display garnered mixed reactions as social media users debated online. Some were outraged to see the group, while others expressed pride at the exhibition. Jaylen Brown was of the latter, but the backlash was swift. Later, he returned with an explanation.

“I was not aware of what specific group that was outside of Barclay’s Center tonight,” Brown tweeted. “I was celebrating the unification of our people welcoming the return of Kyrie to the court, first glance I thought it was a known fraternity the (C/Que’s) Omega psi phi (step’n) showing support.”

Kyrie Irving has a lot of support outside of Barclays Center today



(Via @PlainJaneDee_) pic.twitter.com/DQpSAJ0ool — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 20, 2022

Hollywood Unlocked shared the tweet, and Rapaport couldn’t help but hop in the comment section. “Risking everything for them tweets,” he wrote.

Nick Young swooped in and added, “Bro you speaking to much on black ppl.” Hollywood Unlocked posted an update of this brief exchange, prompting even more vitriol from the two stars.

“[Nick Young] NEVER saw a White Girl he didn’t like,” Rapaport retorted. Young added, “You got one taste of that black meat and left yo whole family and tried to become black.”

It looks like these two are back in their prospective corners for the time being. Meanwhile, check out Kyrie’s reaction to being asked about the Black Israelites outside Barclay’s Center below.