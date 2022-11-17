21 Savage continues to face backlash over comments he made about Nasty Nas this week. The latest to come at the Atlanta rapper’s neck is Michael Rapaport, who dedicated a 20-minute YouTube video to his love for Nas.

The actor clearly took issue with 21 Savage’s claim that Nas was “not relevant” in contemporary hip-hop. Subsequently, Savaged faced backlash from many, including his peers like Kodak Black. However, Rapaport blasted the Atlanta rapper for the sheer audacity to reduce Nas’s contributions to the culture in any capacity.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: 21 Savage performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 – day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

“Why, me, Michael Rapaport, gets so offended? Because number one, 21 Savage, I guaranteed if I walked around the streets of New York, and I asked people to quote your best line, it would be hard for me to find somebody that would be able to quote a quotable line,” he explained after expressed disbelief over 21’s apparent $1M performance fee.

Besides Savage’s comments about Nas, Rapaport seemed equally irked at Akademiks for calling the old heads “dusty.” From there, he shredded Savage’s whole catalog and referred to his bars as something out of a Dr. Seuss book.

“And we see why you would think Nas is irrelevant, 21 Savage, because when we listen to your music it shows that you’re not a big Nas fan… I hear it in your work… You’re like Cat in the Hat. That’s the kind of shit you’re on,” he continued.

Savage faced his fair share of complaints since his controversial Clubhouse appearance. The rapper argued that Nas makes good music but he isn’t discussed regularly in contemporary hip-hop debates.

“I don’t feel like he’s relevant. He’s not relevant. He just has a loyal ass fanbase. He just has a loyal fanbase, and he still makes good-ass music,” he stated.

Savage issued a statement on Twitter afterward denying that he’d ever disrespect those who paved the way for him.

“I would never disrespect Nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it.”

Check Rapaport’s full video below.