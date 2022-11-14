Clubhouse is still thriving and artists like 21 Savage have regularly added their voices to the platform. The audio-only social media app reached new heights during the pandemic and although the hype has dissipated, Clubhouse is still popular among Rap figures. Wack 100 regularly speaks on controversies, but 21 Savage has also given hot takes.

In a surfaced audio clip, a group discussed relevancy in Hip Hop. Nas was mentioned during the conversation and 21 said, “I don’t feel like he’s relevant.“

Savage added: “I just feel like he got a loyal fan base. He still makes good music.” The rapper also defined relevancy. “Mostly connected or appropriate to what’s being done to be considered.”

Nas is one of the most celebrated voices in Hip Hop and has a long-standing reputation as a GOAT. He continues to release new music, including last week’s acclaimed delivery, King’s Disease III. The first project in the installment, King’s Disease, earned Nas his first Grammy award.

After 21 Savage’s audio was shared by The Shade Room, Nas’s brother Jungle jumped in the comment section with a response. “[21 Savage] is trash [crying laughing emoji],” he wrote. “Glad Nas dropped KD3 so fans can hear real bars.. 21 can u do something for me?? [crying laughing emojis].”

The latter portion of his comment was a direct reference to Savage and Drake’s recent No. 1 joint album, Her Loss. “Rich Flex” became a viral hit after the public trolled Drizzy for being “sassy” or “zesty.”

This debate caused a divide among Hip Hop fans who are giving their opinions on what makes an artist relevant. Revisit “Rich Flex” and let us know if you agree with 21 Savage or Jungle.