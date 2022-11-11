Nas and Hit-Boy haven’t stopped working over the past few years. Following the success of King’s Disease, which earned the two artists a Grammy award for Best Rap Album, they’ve delivered a steady streak of heat since then. The two came back with King’s Disease II in August 2021, and a few months later, dropped a surprise project with Magic.

Today, the Illmatic rapper and the renowned producer returned with their fourth collaborative effort together, King’s Disease III. The 17-song opus contains no features whatsoever, allowing the collaborators to thrive together with no interruptions.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 02: Nas and Hit-Boy attend the Pre-Grammy Brunch & Surf Club Label Launch Celebrating Hit-Boy at the Lavo Restaurant at The Palazzo Las Vegas on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

King’s Disease III with Nas is yet another release in an incredibly active year of high-profile collaborations for Hit-Boy. In the last few months, The California producer’s made waves. For one, he linked up with The Game for the highly anticipated, Drillmatic Heart Vs. Mind. Additionally, he produced records on Beyoncé’s Renaissance, YG’s I Got Issues, Snoop Dogg’s BODR, and more.

Nas, on the other hand, has been rather lowkey throughout the year after the release of Magic. However, he did deliver a handful of features alongside DJ Premier, YG and Cormega.

It’s unclear where Nas and Hit-Boy have another project in the arsenal to extend the King’s Disease series. However, we’re certainly going to have the latest installment in heavy rotation well into 2023.

Check out Nas & Hit-Boy’s King’s Disease 3 below and sound off with your favorite song on the project in the comments.