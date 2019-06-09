mass appeal
- MusicNas' Mass Appeal Faces Racial Discrimination Lawsuit From Former EmployeeA former employee for Mass Appeal says they faced “venomous and racist comments about ‘white folk’ and ‘crackers,’” during their time at the company.By Cole Blake
- MusicCam'ron Thanks Nas For Including Him In Rap 50 Despite Past BeefsCam'ron put their beefs aside for a celebration of rap history.By Lavender Alexandria
- MixtapesBlack Milk Asks If "Everybody Good?" On New AlbumThe Detroit native came through with an excellent and soulful genre blend.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSwizz Beatz Teases JAY-Z & Lil Wayne CollaborationSwizz Beatz teamed up with JAY-Z and Lil Wayne for a new song off his upcoming EP.By Cole Blake
- MixtapesNas & Hit-Boy's Chemistry Is At An All-Time High On "King's Disease III"Nas and Hit-Boy deliver the third instalment in the "King's Disease" series."By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Premier Recalls Working In The Studio With Kendrick Lamar, Giving Him 10 BeatsWe can't wait to hear what Kendrick does to a Premier production.By Erika Marie
- MusicNas, Lil Wayne & More Appear On DJ Premier & Mass Appeal's "Hip Hop 50 Vol. 1" ProjectJoey Bada$$, Remy Ma, Run The Jewels, and more will appear on the DJ Premier-produced project. By Aron A.
- MusicNas Signs Deal With Sony Music For A "Full Circle" Moment In His CareerNas commemorates a "major milestone" in his career after Mass Appeal ink a brand new deal with Sony Music.By Aron A.
- TVNas' Mass Appeal & Sacha Jenkins Pair Up For Showtime "Hip Hop 50"Nas' Mass Appeal & Sacha Jenkins will honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with an immersive new series honoring the culture's rich history. By Aron A.
- NewsDJ Shadow Drops Off "Our Pathetic Age" Ft. Nas, Pusha T & MoreDJ Shadow returns with a double-disc, star-studded affair.By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Premier Reveals What Lil Uzi Vert DM'd Him After Refusing To Rap Over His BeatPremier gets it. By Noah C
- MusicDave East Taps Rick Ross, Lil Baby & More For "Survival" TracklistDave East's official debut album drops this Friday.By Aron A.
- MusicNas Sends Love To DMX & Celebrates Gang Starr ComebackDid someone say Gang Starr comeback?By Sandra E
- MusicDave East Finally Announces "Survival" Release DateThis November, Dave East's "Survival" arrives. By Aron A.
- NewsYoung Thug, A$AP Ferg & Freddie Gibbs Poured Out "Old English" Over A Salva BeatYoung Thug, Freddie Gibbs and A$AP Ferg teamed up on one of the hottest bangers of this decade.By Aron A.
- NewsDJ Shadow Shares "Rosie," Previews Album Featuring Run The Jewels, Nas, & MoreNew music from Mass Appeal.By Milca P.
- MusicDJ Premier Grabs Nas To Announce Brand New Gang Starr AlbumA new project of unreleased Gang Starr music is coming soon.By Aron A.
- NewsIndia's Divine Releases "Kohinoor" After Signing To NasIndia's up next and Divine is opening up the door.By Aron A.
- MusicNas & Universal Music Announce Mass Appeal India & Sign Divine As First ArtistThe GOAT branches out into Asia. By Aron A.
- MusicNas To Release Empowering Children's Book "I Know I Can"The book is a product of MAJR, a new kids line by Mass Appeal.By Erika Marie
- MusicNas Announces Long-Awaited "The Lost Tapes II" ProjectLet's all hope that it doesn't include scratched songs from "Nasir."
By Aron A.
- SongsArian Foster Returns As Bobby Feeno On "S.W.A.N." With Xavier OmarBobby Feeno is back.By Milca P.