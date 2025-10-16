You Ain't Gotta Chance - Song by Big L & Nas

Nas and Mass Appeal have been coming through with some incredible albums this year as a way to pay homage to hip-hop's biggest legends. The next album on the list is a posthumous album from Big L called Harlem's Finest: Return Of The King. This project drops on October 31st, and the first single was released today. The track is called "You Ain't Gotta Chance" and it comes with a spectacular Nas feature. As you can imagine, this is a posthumous record done right. It's respectful to Big L's legacy, and his performance is just sensational. Nas and Big L work well together here, and the new single makes us very excited for what is about to come.
Release Date: October 16, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Harlem's Finest: Return Of The King