You Ain't Gotta Chance - Song by Big L & Nas

The posthumous Big L album "Harlem's Finest: Return Of The King" is set to drop on Halloween, and it could be record of the year.

Nas and Mass Appeal have been coming through with some incredible albums this year as a way to pay homage to hip-hop's biggest legends. The next album on the list is a posthumous album from Big L called Harlem's Finest: Return Of The King. This project drops on October 31st, and the first single was released today. The track is called "You Ain't Gotta Chance" and it comes with a spectacular Nas feature. As you can imagine, this is a posthumous record done right. It's respectful to Big L's legacy, and his performance is just sensational. Nas and Big L work well together here, and the new single makes us very excited for what is about to come.

