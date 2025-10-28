Big L & Mac Miller Collaboration Leaves Fans Divided

A collaboration between the late rappers, Big L and Mac Miller, is reportedly on the way, and fans are unsure how to feel about it. When the news hit social media on Monday, users on X (formerly Twitter) weighed expectations for the track, "Forever."

Many fans were loving the idea of the two appearing on the same song, which will also feature Pale Jay. "Pale Jay and Mac?? They fr plucked this from my dreams this is incredible," one fan wrote. Another added: "Now this is the type of content I like to see on my feed, I know it’ll be done in a tasteful respectful way too (Rip to both legends)."

Others were far more critical of the idea. "This Is Like Putting Vanilla Ice With Tupac… Love both artists but this should not have happened!!!" one user argued. One more further wrote: "I love Mac. He shouldn’t be on this song."

Big L "Harlem's Finest: Return Of The King"

Big L's collaboration with Mac Miller will appear on the tracklist for his new album, Harlem's Finest: Return of the King. The project is dropping through Nas' Mass Appeal label on October 31, 2025.

Big L's family reacted to the album announcement back in April. "Big L has a long history with @Nas as they both signed to Columbia in 1992," they said in a statement at the time. "This is a full circle moment and we are excited for y’all to hear what we’ve been working on. As some of you may have noticed, many Big L songs have been removed from streaming services over the past few years. Those songs were unmixed/unmastered, samples were not cleared and many of the producers weren’t paid or credited properly. Thanks to the team at @MassAppeal we will be re-releasing the best versions of these songs, rare freestyles and a few surprises..."