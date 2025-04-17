Big L's Family Shares Statement On His Upcoming Album For Mass Appeal's "Legend Has It" Series

A new Big L album will form part of the incredibly exciting "Legend Has It" album series from Nas and Mass Appeal, which will boast various legendary New York City hip-hop acts' new releases. Following this announcement, the late spitter's family released a statement on the matter via his official Instagram page.

"Big L has a long history with @Nas as they both signed to Columbia in 1992," the Harlem legend's family wrote. "This is a full circle moment and we are excited for y’all to hear what we’ve been working on. As some of you may have noticed, many Big L songs have been removed from streaming services over the past few years. Those songs were unmixed/unmastered, samples were not cleared and many of the producers weren’t paid or credited properly. Thanks to the team at @MassAppeal we will be re-releasing the best versions of these songs, rare freestyles and a few surprises..."

In addition, Big L's family asked fans to hit the comments section of the Instagram post below. They want to know which of these songs his supporters want to hear on this new album.

What Are Mass Appeal’s “Legend Has It” Albums?

Not only that, but this statement from the estate of Big L indicates this upcoming album, Harlem’s Finest: Rise of the Forgotten King, will come out in the summer of this year. Some other confirmed project titles in Mass Appeal's "Legend Has It" series include Supreme Clientele 2 from Ghostface Killah and Emperor's New Clothes from Raekwon.

Nas and DJ Premier will release their collaborative album, and new Mobb Deep LP with support from The Alchemist also joined the roster. Esco and Uncle Al confirmed this earlier this year. De La Soul will also release a new album, and so will a "surprise guest of honor."