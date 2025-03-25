Nas Gives Exciting Updates On DJ Premier And Mobb Deep Collaborations

Nas was a hall of fame emcee by the time the 90s came to a close. He's experienced some rough patches throughout his four decade career, but we are not in the midst of one. Nas has rattled off a staggeringly impressive number of solid albums over the last six years. He knows it, too, because he recently got on social media to tease plans for future releases. We're not talking about solo releases, either. We're talking about reunions with some of Nas' most beloved collaborators.

The rapper hopped on Instagram to share a screenshot of his March recording schedule. DJ Premier absolutely dominates the month when it comes to studio sessions. The legendary producer is piecing together the highly anticipated collab album that was first announced in 2006. The duo dropped a lead single in 2024, "Define My Name," but the chunks of time they have carved out in the neat future is a very good sign. Hopefully 2025 is the year we get this historic pairing. Nas even gave Preemo a shout out for his birthday.

Nas Mobb Deep Album

The other name that got fans excited is "Mobb." It's safe to assume this means the Queens emcee will get putting work in on the upcoming Mobb Deep album. This tracks with an interview Alchemist gave in February. The producer is playing a huge role in the album, which will be the first released after Prodigy's death. The Alchemist and Havoc are taking the reins, but the latter told the Breakfast Club that Nas is also heavily involved. "It's me and Hav doing the beats," the producer asserted. "Nas is involved. It feels great just to hear his voice again. We missed it. It’s a void not hearing his voice anymore."