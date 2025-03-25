Nas Gives Exciting Updates On DJ Premier And Mobb Deep Collaborations

BY Elias Andrews 317 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Rapture" Netflix Original Documentary Series, Special Screening at The Metrograph, New York
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 20: Havoc (L) and Nas attend the"Rapture" Netflix Original Documentary Series, Special Screening at The Metrograph, New York on March 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Netflix)
Nas has caught a second wind in recent years, and the rapper has absolutely no plans to slow down.

Nas was a hall of fame emcee by the time the 90s came to a close. He's experienced some rough patches throughout his four decade career, but we are not in the midst of one. Nas has rattled off a staggeringly impressive number of solid albums over the last six years. He knows it, too, because he recently got on social media to tease plans for future releases. We're not talking about solo releases, either. We're talking about reunions with some of Nas' most beloved collaborators.

The rapper hopped on Instagram to share a screenshot of his March recording schedule. DJ Premier absolutely dominates the month when it comes to studio sessions. The legendary producer is piecing together the highly anticipated collab album that was first announced in 2006. The duo dropped a lead single in 2024, "Define My Name," but the chunks of time they have carved out in the neat future is a very good sign. Hopefully 2025 is the year we get this historic pairing. Nas even gave Preemo a shout out for his birthday.

Read More: Outlawz MC Says Snoop Dogg Told "Wild Version" Of Infamous Nas & Tupac Confrontation

Nas Mobb Deep Album

The other name that got fans excited is "Mobb." It's safe to assume this means the Queens emcee will get putting work in on the upcoming Mobb Deep album. This tracks with an interview Alchemist gave in February. The producer is playing a huge role in the album, which will be the first released after Prodigy's death. The Alchemist and Havoc are taking the reins, but the latter told the Breakfast Club that Nas is also heavily involved. "It's me and Hav doing the beats," the producer asserted. "Nas is involved. It feels great just to hear his voice again. We missed it. It’s a void not hearing his voice anymore."

The one curveball collaboration that Nas teased in his 2025 schedule is Slick Rick. The duo have proven to have great chemistry, as evidenced by the cut "Me and Nas Bring It to You Hardest," so we will keep our fingers crossed that their meeting yields new music. The non-music piece of Nas' schedule that has caught attention is "JFK research." Evidently, the rapper is going to be sifting through government files when he's not laying down verses.

Read More: Cam'ron Wishes Worked With Eminem & Nas Earlier In His Career

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 48.8K
Mobb Deep Album Signing - May 2, 2006 Music The Alchemist Confirms New Mobb Deep Album With Help From Nas 1149
Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images Music "I Will Take A Death Row Chain": Nas' Brother Retells MTV Awards Altercation With Tupac 8.2K
GLefCxRW0AA1vQQ Songs Nas & DJ Premier Still Got It On New Single "Define My Name" 3.8K