the-alchemist-confirms-that-new-mobb-deep-album-is-finished

The Alchemist recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to deliver a brief but long-awaited update on the status of the next Mobb Deep album. On August 2, Alc made a very simple post. “The new Mobb Deep album is done. Produced entirely by Havoc & The Alchemist.”

The forthcoming release will mark the duo’s first album since 2014, as well as the first new batch of music released under the Mobb Deep name since Prodigy’s tragic passing in 2017.

Alchemist has been tied to Mobb Deep since the early 2000s. He is often credited with laying down the beats that helped revitalize Prodigy’s solo career. Return of the Mac, the first collaborative album between the two, is among the most underrated hip-hop releases of the 2000s.

Havoc and Prodigy’s last album together dropped in 2014, titled The Infamous Mobb Deep. It did not share any connection (beyond a similar name) with their landmark release, The Infamous, which celebrated its 30th birthday this past April. Since Prodigy’s death, Havoc has kept their legacy alive, performing and continuing to play unreleased music on stage. He and Alchemist also teamed up for The Silent Partner in 2016.

Mobb Deep Mass Appeal

The new Mobb album comes as part of the “Legend Has It” series from Mass Appeal Records. The Nas-helmed label intends to drop seven albums as part of the series. The first two were Slick Rick and Raekwon, with Victory and The Emperor’s New Clothes, respectively.

Up next is Ghostface Killah, who finally announced Supreme Clientele 2 would drop on August 22. The remaining projects are from the Mobb, Big L, De La Soul, and Nas & DJ Premier, who are putting out their long-awaited joint album to close the run.