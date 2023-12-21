Mobb Deep: Where Are They Now?

In the long history of hip hop, few acts can truly say they are as influential as Mobb Deep. The Queens, New York rap duo consists of members Havoc and Prodigy, and is often listed alongside the likes of A Tribe Called Quest, Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and LL Cool J. Mobb Deep has sold over three million records, ranking them among the most successful rap duos of all time. Known for their gritty and unrelenting depictions of the streets, the group's biggest hits include "Shook Ones (Part 2)" and "Survival of the Fittest."

The instrumental track "Shook Ones (Part 2)" contains samples from Herbie Hancock and Quincy Jones. The iconic beat has been a popular freestyle track in street cyphers, radio shows, and rap battles for decades. The Mobb Deep track also holds prominent placements in films such as 8 Mile and video games such as Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories and NBA 2K18. Further, the duo has released eight studio albums and appeared on several mixtapes. Though only one member remains, there have been rumors of a final Mobb Deep album as recently as 2023.

Prodigy

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 25: Prodigy of Mobb Deep visits Hip Hop Nation at SiriusXM Studios on February 25, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Prodigy tragically passed away in 2017 after a lifelong battle with sickle cell anemia. His death, which occurred while on tour in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Ghostface Killah, KRS-One, Ice-T, Onyx, and Havoc, prompted an outpouring of love and support from the hip hop community, including tearful social media posts and music shoutouts from the likes of Eminem, Lil Wayne, Nas, Wiz Khalifa, Questlove, and many others. The Mobb Deep rapper was 42.

Before Prodigy's untimely passing, he pioneered the modern rap sound as part of Mobb Deep. The Queens rapper also released six solo albums, as well as a number of mixtapes and collaborative projects. In his final years, Prodigy was also responsible for writing many literary works, including an autobiography titled My Infamous Life: The Autobiography of Mobb Deep's Prodigy.

Other written works from the rapper include a pair of crime novels penned in collaboration with British author Steven Savile. Prodigy also co-wrote a cookbook in 2016 featuring several recipes that could be made or replicated under prison conditions.

Havoc

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 22: Rapper Havoc of the hip hop duo Mobb Deep performs onstage at the Art of Rap festival at Hollywood Palladium on July 22, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Despite Prodigy's untimely passing, Havoc has vowed to complete Mobb Deep's illustrious discography with a final studio album. As recently as August 2023, Havoc has confirmed recording sessions with legendary producer The Alchemist. The remaining member of the duo has also teased unreleased Prodigy verses for the latest installation.

Like his partner, Havoc ventured into solo releases, dropping four studio albums between 2007 and 2014. As a notable producer, Havoc touts production credits on numerous releases over the years. The multi-hyphenate artist has produced hits with Kanye West, Rihanna, G-Unit, The Lox, and many more. Most recently, Havoc appeared behind the boards on 2023 releases such as Russ' Chomp 2.5, Jabee's Enough, and the recent 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne collab album Welcome 2 Collegrove.

For now, only time will tell if the final Mobb Deep album will ever materialize. Of course, the project would undoubtedly serve as a perfect send-off for the iconic rap duo.

[Via]