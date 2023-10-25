Lil Yachty Divulges On Potential Drake Collab Album

Lil Yachty and Drake have been working with one another quite a bit as of late. Overall, these two are a dynamic duo that have a great friendship, as well. Recently, the two shared a track on For All The Dogs, called "Another Late Night." Furthermore, it has been reported that Yachty had a lot to do with the project, Her Loss. Needless to say, these two have a deep musical connection. This has subsequently led to fans speculating that they could one day drop a collab album together.

Recently, Lil Yachty was in an OGM Vlog that was posted to YouTube. During the video, he actually spoke about the possibility of doing an album with Drizzy. However, fans should not be expecting such a project to happen anytime soon. After all, Drake has made it clear that he wants to take some time for himself. That said, Yachty does seem at least a little bit optimistic that it could happen somewhere down the line.

Lil Yachty x Drake?

“We've talked about it before... It would be nice, right?" Yachty asked. "I think he [Drake] gon take a little second to breathe [first]. Ima take next year to figure out my situation... And you know, we’ll look into it in the future.” By the time Drake is out of his musical hiatus, no one really knows what he will be looking for musically. By that point, he might be looking to hop on a new wave entirely. This is especially true when you consider how he will either be 40 years old or at least very close to it.

If a Lil Yachty and Drake project were to drop, what would your expectations be for it? Is it even something that you would want? Let us know in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

