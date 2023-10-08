Drake Says Lil Yachty Made “For All The Dogs” What It Is

Drake finally unveiled his eagerly-anticipated new album last week, For All The Dogs. As expected, the project is jam-packed with high-profile features from the likes of J. Cole, SZA, Sexyy Red, and even the Canadian hitmaker's 5-year-old son, Adonis. Of course, the album also includes a feature from Lil Yachty on "Another Late Night." The duo stars in a far-out, Cole Bennett-directed accompanying music video for the mellow track.

During an episode of Drake's new show Table For One ahead of the release, he gave Lil Yachty a call. They chatted about Yachty's contributions to the album, and Drake described how much the 26-year-old impacted his creative process. “I don't think this album is what it is if I don't get to run everything by you," he told him. "If I don't get to sit in the studio and write with you, and think with you, and if you don't send me beats, and if you don't tell me what you believe in or don't believe in."

Drake On Lil Yachty's Influence On For All The Dogs

Drake went on to share some words of wisdom with listeners, emphasizing how crucial it is to have people in your life that will tell you the truth, whether it's good or bad. "The realest sh*t you can get is somebody that cares about you enough to tell you their real opinion," he explained. Lil Yachty is credited on five different songs on For All The Dogs.

Fans are split when it comes to Lil Yachty's influence on Drake. Some are calling for them to put out a joint album sometime in the near future, while others think they should avoid working together completely. What do you think of Lil Yachty's contributions to Drake's new album? How are you liking For All The Dogs so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake and Lil Yachty.

