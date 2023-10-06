Lil Yachty Said Drake’s Never Sounded More Drunk Than On OVO Sound 42 Last Night

I mean, he’s Champagne Papi for a reason.

Lil Yachty and Drake have quite the close bond, and it's no longer novel, surprising, or remarkable to say so. After all, following multiple collaborations, interviews, praise towards each other on social media, and much more, it's clear that they're a bit of a duo these days. Moreover, the Atlanta creative helped produce a lot of material on the 6 God's newly released album For All The Dogs, However, it's clear that they work hard, but it's also pretty apparent that they play hard. There have been a lot of sleepless nights, club outings, and the like... but apparently, none of those compare to how drunk Drizzy got last night.

Furthermore, he premiered a new episode of his show Table For One on OVO Sound Radio and Sound 42. In it, the Toronto rapper played a lot of material, including a Lil Yachty song that many fans falsely thought took aim at Lil Uzi Vert. But the most notable part of the 36-year-old's on-air appearance- for Lil Boat, at least- was that Drake had apparently never sounded more drunk to his ears. In the hilarious clip below, you can hear them going back and forth when the Quality Control artist called in.

Drake Has Never Sounded More Drunk Than On Sound 42 Last Night, Yachty Believes

Specifically, it seems like Lil Yachty came to that conclusion after Drake sang "Car Wash" quite weakly. Also, there was a lot of stuttering, "uhm"s and "ah"s, and slurred delivery that indicated that he was having a bit too much fun. Regardless of all that, though, the "8AM In Charlotte" MC told Yachty that he wasn't even drunk. Instead, he was just simply really excited and having a great time... but haven't we all heard that one from our friends at 2AM before?

Jokes aside, it's heartening to hear these titans speak and appreciate each other as they continue their star-studded and prolific journey as artists together. Given that Drizzy's apparently taking a break from music for a while, maybe we won't hear them on wax together for a long time. All we can hope for the two is that they have many more fun nights together. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake and Lil Yachty.

