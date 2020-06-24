Sound 42
- MusicLil Yachty Said Drake's Never Sounded More Drunk Than On OVO Sound 42 Last NightI mean, he's Champagne Papi for a reason.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Teases "Table For One" Dropping This Week Ahead Of "For All The Dogs"Drake has an episode of "Table For One" airing the night before "For All The Dogs" drops.By Cole Blake
- SongsDrake Premieres New Lil Uzi Vert Collab, "At The Gates," On "SOUND 42": ListenThe song initially surfaced online in 2021, though it has yet to find a home on DSPs.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Discusses Reinventing Radio With Sound 42Drake spoke about the rise of Sound 42 ahead of his shows at the Apollo Theater.By Cole Blake
- Mixtapes"OVO Sound Radio" Kicks Off Season 5 With French Montana, Metro Boomin, & More"OVO Sound Radio" is back for season 5.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Jumps On Playboi Carti's Leak, "One Day" On "Sound 42" RadioDrake hopped on Playboi Carti's leaked track, "One Day," on "Sound 42" radio.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Declares Album Is Finished: "'Certified Lover Boy' On The Way"The OVO mogul wished everyone "good vibes and good energy" as he let the world know that "CLB" is completed.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Suffers Another Leak After "Sound 42/Need Me" Track Surfaces OnlineDrake falls victim to another leak, this time with a track titled "Sound 42" or, as fans call it, "Need Me."By Erika Marie