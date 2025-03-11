Drake's Sound 42 Reaches An Unceremonious End On SiriusXM

The end of Drake's SiriusXM station comes after he recently teased getting to work on a new project on Instagram.

Drake's Sound 42 exclusive radio station has officially come to an end on SiriusXM, four years after its launch in March 2021. According to a new report from RadioInsight, the station has re-branded as “SiriusXM 42" and is playing “rap’s biggest 500 tracks of all time." Drake and SiriusXM originally partnered back in 2019 for a deal that they described as “the largest agreement it and subsidiary Pandora have executed with a major recording artist."

Speaking with GQ in 2023, Drake reflected on the experience of having his own radio station. “It’s something that Scott [Greenstein] from SiriusXM was extremely passionate about from the inception of our partnership,” he told the outlet at the time. “He’s been so supportive with us as far as Sound 42 goes. And Sirius offers us the opportunity to be heard far and wide, right? Sirius is just the closest thing we have to those days of glory radio moments. I still get a massive amount of joy premiering music when I know that everyone is listening at the same time.”

Drake's Next Album

The update on Sound 42 comes after Drake teased the next chapter of his career on Instagram. "U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore," he wrote in a post on Monday. "I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me." Fans appeared to be ecstatic in the comments section.

The statement follows the release of his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project marked his first full-length release following his feud with Kendrick Lamar, although he barely touched on it with the new songs. It appears that will change with his next effort.

