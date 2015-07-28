ovo radio
- MusicPlayboi Carti's New Song "Killers" Played On OVO RadioA Carti track that leaked last month made its official debut.ByLavender Alexandria2.1K Views
- NewsOVO Sound Radio Highlights Music By Smiley, Pop Smoke, Rowdy Rebel & MoreHave you tuned into the latest episode of OVO Sound Radio yet?ByHayley Hynes4.1K Views
- Pop CultureDrake Reboots "OVO Sound Radio" On New SiriusXM ChannelThe new 24-hour satellite channel is dedicated solely to Drizzy. Byhnhh1.8K Views
- MusicDVSN's Rise To Fame Explained In OVO's "Since October" DocumentaryDVSN explained in full. ByChantilly Post2.7K Views
- SongsDrake Adds A Verse To N*E*R*D & Rihanna's "Lemon"Drizzy joins RiRi and P on "Lemon."ByMilca P.87.4K Views
- MusicA New Season Of OVO Radio Starts TomorrowOVO founder Oliver El-Khatib will be leading the way.ByChantilly Post2.4K Views
- MusicDrake Shades Kanye West In OVO Radio InterviewDrake is not happy with Kanye West.Byhnhh91.8K Views
- NewsGucci Mane To Appear On Official Remix Of French Montana & Kodak Black's "Lockjaw"As if the song wasn't good enough already. ByTrevor Smith14.0K Views
- InterviewsOVO Sound Radio Episode 20 Set To Air Thursday Night; Drake To Sit Down With Zane LoweDrake will be sitting down with Zane Lowe for Thursday night's special edition OVO Sound Radio show.ByKevin Goddard31.9K Views
- Original ContentA History Of Drake's Non-Album SinglesA look at Drake's large collection of loose tracks.ByTrevor Smith103.6K Views
- NewsRise To The OccasionListen to Kent Jones' "Rise to the Occasion."ByRose Lilah235 Views
- NewsDrake & Future Mixtape Will Reportedly Premiere On OVO Radio Prior To iTunes ReleaseDrake and Future's "What A Time To Be Alive" will most likely be played on tonight's episode of OVO Radio on Beats 1.ByTrevor Smith114.1K Views
- NewsListen To OVO Sound Radio Episode 4 With Majid Jordan's Jordan UllmanCheck out the new episode of OVO's Beats 1 radio show.ByTrevor Smith27.8K Views
- NewsJust KnowAmir Obè shares the official version of "Just Know".ByTrevor Smith507 Views