Playboi Carti’s New Song “Killers” Played On OVO Radio

Playboi Carti fans have been waiting a long time for new material. In a few months, it will be three full years since he surprise dropped his album Whole Lotta Red in December of 2020. Since then he's been extremely quiet only popping up for a feature here and there. Recently fans lost out on yet another chance to hear a new verse from Carti. Offset had been teasing a song with the rapper on his new album Set It Off, but when the tracklist dropped Carti wasn't included. Later Offset liked a tweet implying that Carti hadn't approved the feature for release.

Last night, Drake took over OVO Radio to celebrate the release of his new album For All The Dogs. The project has an absolutely stacked list of features but Playboi Carti himself isn't included. If it's any consolation to fans though, Drake played a new song from Carti on OVO Radio. It's a track called "Killers" whose unfinished version leaked online last month. The track making its way onto last night's broadcast does have fans cautiously optimistic that it could be headed for an official release soon. Check out a clip of the track being played below.

Last month, the track was supposed to appear on a different radio show. An announcement was made that they would play a new Playboi Carti track but when the time came all fans got was an apology. It's consistent with the inconsistent announcements and apathetic tone Carti has treated fans to for much of his career.

Clearly, Carti has been working on new music though. During his birthday party last month, he previewed new songs that featured both Travis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert. While it's unclear when the tracks will be released, if ever, it hasn't stopped fans from generating excitement for the collaborations. What do you think of the new Playboi Carti song played on OVO Radio? Let us know in the comment section below.

