Offset Hints At Why Playboi Carti’s Not On “Set It Off”

Earlier this week, Offset finally dropped off the tracklist for his eagerly-anticipated upcoming album, Set It Off. The performer has been teasing the project for some time, previewing various tracks on social media. Recently, he teased his tracks alongside Don Toliver, Travis Scott, Future, and more. He hosted a private listening party for the new LP, giving fans a taste of what's to come. At the event, he also played his collaboration with Playboi Carti, and a snippet eventually surfaced online.

The collab is rumored to be called "Rock Out." Since hearing the preview, fans have been looking forward to the full track. Unfortunately, however, Playboi Carti isn't featured on the newly-unveiled tracklist. It's unclear exactly why the song is no longer included, but fans aren't happy. Amid the backlash, Offset liked a Twitter user's comment, which claimed that Carti "definitely ain’t clear it." This appears to confirm that Carti's team was behind the whole thing.

Offset Likes Comment Claiming That Playboi Carti Didn't Clear The Collab

Though fans can no longer expect to hear Playboi Carti on Set It Off, there are plenty more features on the album for listeners to enjoy. Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Latto, Young Nudy, and more make appearances. Of course, Cardi B is also featured on a couple of tracks. She and her man dropped off "Jealousy" back in July alongside an accompanying music video. The duo will also be teaming up for a new track called "Freaky," which is sure to be a fan-favorite.

Chatter online after the listening party suggests that the new album is some of the artist's best work. Countless fans are praising Offset for the feature-packed project, and anticipating its release on October 13. What do you think of Offset appearing to confirm the reason that Playboi Carti's not on Set It Off? Are you disappointed that their collab is no longer on the album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Offset.

