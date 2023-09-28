Offset Receives Immense Praise For New Album Following Private Listening Party

Offset has a new album dropping in two weeks.

Offset has a lot to get off his chest these days. Overall, he has been through a lot this past year. From his feud with Quavo to the death of Takeoff, he has experienced a lot of pain. Furthermore, his relationship with Cardi B has been tested, and he has also been threatened by Kenneth Petty. These things are enough to make anyone go mad. However, Set has been able to keep himself calm, cool, and collected through it all.

In fact, it seems as though he will be speaking on some of these experiences on his new album Set It Off. This project is going to come out on October 13th, just one week after For All The Dogs. Fans are very excited for this album, especially with some solid singles in the rearview mirror. The rapper is so excited about his new project, that he invited some people to a private listening party recently. According to Our Generation Music, the reception to the album is overwhelmingly positive.

Offset Previews "Set It Off"

In a collection of tweets in the IG post above, you can see just how much people love this new project. Most are saying that this is a definitive album of the year contender. Additionally, others are lamenting just how good the rollout has been so far. This praise is definitely going to be welcomed by Offset, and we're sure he is more than excited about dropping this to his fans. Only time will tell whether or not it lives up to the hype.

Be sure to let us know what your expectations for this new project are, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on the biggest releases from the biggest artists. There are still plenty of great albums to come this year.

