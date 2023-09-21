Cardi B Claps Back At Fans Who Claim She Shaded Offset With Her Anniversary Post

Cardi B and Offset are one of the biggest power couples in all of hip-hop. Unfortunately, this makes them the target of fans who like to overthink everything. Moreover, people develop parasocial relationships with them, which, in turn, makes them think they can speak to them on a personal level. Overall, it is a very bizarre phenomenon that is definitely unique to the current social media era. Thankfully, Cardi is good at dealing with people who try and get involved in her life.

A perfect example of this went down last night as Cardi thanked Offset for his incredible anniversary gift. "Thank you sooo much baby," Cardi began. "Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children… I love so many things about you.I love the fact that I’m with a grown ass man that’s going to provide , protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth ,my attitude,my confidence my weakness and all this ASS!! MY FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE thing about you is that you study me and always pay attention to what I’m into From my favorite colors, my favorite brands to MY FAVORITE foods… I love that you into details like me because it’s always the lil things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall. Happy anniversary to US."

Cardi B Celebrates Offset

Despite this sweet message, one fan claimed that Cardi was acting miserable and throwing shade. Cardi was genuinely confused by this and said, "I'm really confused. I got to reread again... How am I throwing shade?" Subsequently, someone came in and said that Cardi throws shots and then goes into the comments to play the victim when people call her out. Again, she was very confused by all of this and let that confusion be known. Essentially, she wanted answers on what she said, but no one was giving her those answers.

The Clap Back

All of this is yet another example of how people do not let Cardi B breathe. She was just existing on Instagram, and now, people are questioning her relationship. It is all very bizarre. Let us know what you think of the behavior of her commenters, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

