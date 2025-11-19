Cardi B Drops Adorable First Photos Of Her Newborn With Stefon Diggs

Cardi B Photos Newborn Hip Hop News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this month, Cardi B gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend Stefon Diggs, and her fourth overall.

Earlier this month, Cardi B gave birth to her first child with Stefon Diggs, and her fourth child overall. Today, the femcee decided to give her fans their first look at the little one in a sweet Instagram carousel. "11/4 🧸🩶🏈," she captioned the post, which features various photos of her holding him.

Of course, fans and friends out are in full force leaving sweet comments for the happy couple. "So beautiful congratulations!!," one writes alongside a series of heart emojis. "Big blessings," another says.

Cardi shared a heartfelt post about her baby's arrival shortly after he was born. In it, she talked about closing one chapter to open another, preparing for what's to come, and more.

Read More: Cardi B's New Album Breaks Impressive 2020s Record For Female Rap Projects

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs

"My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons," she began. "My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

"This next chapter is Me vs. Me!," Cardi continued. "It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned i’ve healed, and im loving the woman i’ve become! Thats what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever."

Cardi's post arrives just days after her ex, Offset, shut down rumors that he falsely claimed her child on his Instagram Story. According to a rep for the former Migo, he "genuinely wishes her nothing but the best."

Read More: Cardi B Alleges Harassment After Doctored Offset Social Media Post Goes Viral

