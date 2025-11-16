Cardi B's New Album Breaks Impressive 2020s Record For Female Rap Projects

June 2, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Cardi B performs during Hot 97's Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Despite all the drama going on between her and Offset right now, at least Cardi B is getting very good news elsewhere.

2025 has been a massive year for Cardi B, whether for the birth of her son with Stefon Diggs or the release of her long-awaited sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA? According to chart data on Twitter, Billboard's latest tracking week for their 200 albums chart indicates that the project has now broken a pretty impressive record.

AM I THE DRAMA? now lays claim to the most weeks within the chart's top ten for a female rap album this decade, with eight total weeks as of writing this article. Many fans celebrated this achievement, whereas other haters pointed to other deservingly successful albums like Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2. Also, the new album's variants and updated releases with new tracks, such as the "Errtime" remix with Jeezy and Latto, led to some critique.

Nevertheless, this metric shows the longevity the LP has maintained so far this year, and we will see whether or not it extends this record further. Overall, it's pretty good news for the Bronx star. But it also joins a lot more negative and complicated narratives around her name.

Where Did Cardi B And Offset Get Married?

Namely, we're talking about Cardi B's messy divorce process. This weekend, she went on a Twitter rant alleging harassment, threats, and animosity that many fans interpreted as digs towards Offset. Not only that, but it followed online speculation that he might be the legal father of Cardi's newborn with Stefon Diggs.

For those unaware, this is because of Georgia state law presuming that a woman's husband is the legal father of her children, regardless of biological parentage. Reports indicate that the former couple legally got married in Georgia. The former Migo even allegedly posted and quickly deleted an Instagram Story that read "My kid lol" amid these reports and speculations. However, Diggs can file for legitimation, and the mother of four reportedly has the final legal say.

Amid Cardi B and Offset's other divorce difficulties, this supposed development might yield stronger consequences. But for now, it's a pretty speculative matter. At least both artists' new albums and releases are getting them good news on their personal paths. Am I The Drama? might hold this record for a while... We'll see for how long.

