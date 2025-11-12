ErrTime - Song By Cardi B Featuring Jeezy & Latto

Cardi B has shared another remix from her sophomore album, "Am I The Drama?," this time collaborating with Jeezy for "ErrTime."

Cardi B has teamed up with Jeezy and Latto for a new remix to her song, "ErrTime," which she originally released on her album, Am I The Drama?, in September. "Time to make the club fun again," Cardi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing the song. The latest version of the track kicks off with an introduction from Jeezy, who remarks: "Cardi B, I got you. You already know what it is." He then references several other artists, including Teddy Pendergrass, Eazy E, Kid Capri, and more. Cardi previously shared another remix of "ErrTime" featuring just Latto, who contributes the same verse on the latest update.

Release Date: November 12, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: Am I The Drama? (The Snow Mix)

Quotable Lyrics From "ErrTime"

Slow and smooth ass criminal, Teddy P, Easy E
Got that billionaire status, Robert Smith, Gary Vee
How you like it? Bad and bougie, Halle Berry, Cardi B
Drought seasons, know we cuttin', red alert, Kid Capri

