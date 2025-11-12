ErrTime - Song By Cardi B Featuring Jeezy & Latto

Cardi B has teamed up with Jeezy and Latto for a new remix to her song, "ErrTime," which she originally released on her album, Am I The Drama?, in September. "Time to make the club fun again," Cardi wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while sharing the song. The latest version of the track kicks off with an introduction from Jeezy, who remarks: "Cardi B, I got you. You already know what it is." He then references several other artists, including Teddy Pendergrass, Eazy E, Kid Capri, and more. Cardi previously shared another remix of "ErrTime" featuring just Latto, who contributes the same verse on the latest update.