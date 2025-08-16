Cardi B has spent the week preparing the anticipated release of the new Jay-Z-sampled single, "Imaginary Players." While discussing the single on Apple Music livestream, she explained why she decided to release the song as the latest single from her upcoming Am I The Drama?.

For Cardi, it was important to release "Imaginary Players" because of what it represents. Jay-Z's 1997 classic was a song that identified the fraudulent rappers in hip hop. Cardi B's latest release follows a similar concept.

“I had to come like this, I had to come strong, and shi**ing on you b*tches," Cardi tells livestream audience. "I love this record and I don’t give a fu** what nobody say and i’m standing on that, yall can suck my di** and I know I ate that sh**.”

Many fans have claimed that Cardi's new single is a diss towards her longtime rival Nicki Minaj. Cardi B has not confirmed the rumors. Jay-Z approved the track, personally, according to her.

Cardi B “Imaginary Player”

Am I The Drama? is eight years in the making. Cardi B originally promised its release in 2024, before having her third child and announcing her divorce from her ex-husband and rap star, Offset. Cardi’s second album will be the direct follow-up to her award-winning 2017 debut, Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi’s “Imaginary Players” has reached over 336,000 streams within 24 hours and received mixed reviews. “‘Gloryhole, btches don’t know who they fcking with’ is a crazy bar lmaoooo,” tweeted an X user about the song.

While fans admired the lyrics, others acknowledged the rapper’s lyrical abilities. One X user tweeted, “This is Real Hip Hop,” while another shared, “Finally listened to/watched Cardi’s Imaginary Players video. She was talkin cash shit, droppin bars/crazy double entendres + servin looks. Btwn the OG record, Jay’s sample & this rendition, it's just a timeless groove.”