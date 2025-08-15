Cardi B pops her ish on the hater for her latest release from her upcoming Am I The Drama? album, titled "Imaginary Players." The song samples the 1997 Jay-Z classic of the same title from his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. In the update, Cardi explains the difference between her and the competition by showing off her luxury IQ and polished charts record.

She gloats about haters wishing they could be in her position, using a similar charismatic flow as Jigga did in the 90s. Between the lavish bars are hard-hitting insults for the haters that have been talking greasy about Cardi for a while. She explains the difference in ideas of success with expensive bars that detail her daily routine.

Cardi's sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, will be released September 19. Previous singles for the album, include "Outside," "WAP," and "Up." The upcoming album marks Cardi's first in eight years.

The rollout for Am I The Drama? included Cardi B hosting WWE's SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Further proving the vast difference in popularity between her and other female rappers in today's hip-hop.

The forthcoming album marks a new era in Cardi's career. Bigger records, bigger performances, and so much more. From reality star to mega star, now would you have ever imagine that before 2017.

“Imaginary Players” - Cardi B

Quotable Lyrics

Now I spit that other shit, pretty motherf*cker shit

Cardi B, every song platinum, I'm not the other bitch

Whatever you was gon' pay hеr, you gotta double it

Gloryhole, b*tches don't know who thеy f*ckin' with