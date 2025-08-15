Cardi B Embodies '97 Jay-Z Flow For Latest Single "Imaginary Players"

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 254 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
5644d5df183b6461e4482acd08df2121.1000x1000x1 5644d5df183b6461e4482acd08df2121.1000x1000x1
Cardi B’s "Am I The Drama?" will be the iconic rapper’s sophomore album and her first since her award-winning debut album in 2017.

Cardi B pops her ish on the hater for her latest release from her upcoming Am I The Drama? album, titled "Imaginary Players." The song samples the 1997 Jay-Z classic of the same title from his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. In the update, Cardi explains the difference between her and the competition by showing off her luxury IQ and polished charts record.

She gloats about haters wishing they could be in her position, using a similar charismatic flow as Jigga did in the 90s. Between the lavish bars are hard-hitting insults for the haters that have been talking greasy about Cardi for a while. She explains the difference in ideas of success with expensive bars that detail her daily routine.

Cardi's sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, will be released September 19. Previous singles for the album, include "Outside," "WAP," and "Up." The upcoming album marks Cardi's first in eight years.

The rollout for Am I The Drama? included Cardi B hosting WWE's SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Further proving the vast difference in popularity between her and other female rappers in today's hip-hop.

The forthcoming album marks a new era in Cardi's career. Bigger records, bigger performances, and so much more. From reality star to mega star, now would you have ever imagine that before 2017.

MORE: Cardi B's Copyright Lawsuit Might Affect The Tracklist For New Album "Am I The Drama?"

“Imaginary Players” - Cardi B

Quotable Lyrics

Now I spit that other shit, pretty motherf*cker shit

Cardi B, every song platinum, I'm not the other bitch

Whatever you was gon' pay hеr, you gotta double it

Gloryhole, b*tches don't know who thеy f*ckin' with

Their money my stocks and share money

MORE: Cardi B Implies That Jay-Z Approved Of Her New Single "Imaginary Players"

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music Fans Drag Cardi B Into Nicki Minaj & JAY-Z Beef Over Her New Single “Imaginary Players” 4.7K
Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Music Cardi B Implies That Jay-Z Approved Of Her New Single "Imaginary Players" 2.2K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 71.8K
Cardi B Copyright Lawsuit Tracklist New Album Drama Hip Hop News Music Cardi B's Copyright Lawsuit Might Affect The Tracklist For New Album "Am I The Drama?" 942
Comments 2