Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
The new single from Cardi B will arrive on Friday, as she continues to gear up for the release of "Am I the Drama?"

Cardi B is finally gearing up for the release of her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, which drops on September 19. Ahead of its release, she teased the next single from the project, "Imaginary Players." With it sharing a title with an iconic 1997 JAY-Z track, fans on social media have been speculating that Cardi's song will sample the In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 cut.

The situation has led to fans dragging Cardi into the ongoing drama between Nicki Minaj and JAY-Z. Nicki has spent the last several weeks going on numerous rants on social media about JAY and Roc Nation.

“So after months of Nicki Minaj dragging Jay Z online, he clears a song for Cardi B out of spite and y’all still think Nicki is crazy?” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), as caught by AllHipHop. Another added: “OOOOOOOOOOOOO so the whole influx of Roc Nation crash outs over the last month or 2 was REALLY because Nicki found out Cardi has a Jay-Z record and it’s eating her up inside.”

Cardi B "Am I the Drama?"

Cardi has yet to clarify whether she'll be sampling JAY-Z's song on the record, but she did tease plenty of effort going into the process of making it. “If only y’all knew the story for what I had to go through with this single and to do something else. But when the song come out, I’m going to tell y’all more about the story because then I’m going to give y’all more of the surprises," she recently said.

Cardi B will be dropping "Imaginary Players" on Friday. It will mark her second single she's dropped from the album since announcing it, earlier this year. She previously shared "Outside," on which she references her past relationship with Offset, in June. She will also be including the 2020 single "WAP" and 2021 single, "Up," one the tracklist of Am I the Drama?

