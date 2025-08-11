Cardi B To Drop "Imaginary Players" Single For "AM I THE DRAMA?" Sooner Than You Think

BY Zachary Horvath 239 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: DesMoines
Cardi B performs at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Friday, May 3, 2019. V6v4048 Jpg © Zach Boyden-Holmes/Special to the Register via Imagn Images
Cardi B put out the lead single, "Outside," on June 20. Her sophomore LP will also feature older hits "Up" and "WAP."

Cardi B is ready to give another "lil taste of the drama" from her upcoming sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA? The Bronx hitmaker is going to be dropping "Imaginary Players," which will be the second single during this rollout. Fans won't have to wait long either as the Atlantic signee is sharing it this Friday, August 15, as caught by Billboard.

She posted the cover art and release date on her Instagram account which has over 163 million followers. Cardi looks extremely extravagant, wearing a long, bright white fur coat, tan thigh high boots, with a pink wig to boot. Additionally, she's crouching down in front of a vintage Rolls-Royce.

Overall, her fans are stoked with one writing, "Another number one coming soon." Another adds, "Ooooooouuuuu sister this eatsssss!!!! [three fire emojis]."

It will be interesting to see if it can match the success of "Outside," the lead single that some assumed was a diss track towards ex-husband Offset.

There's a chance for "Imaginary Players" to do better as its predecessor debut at number 10 on the Hot 100. Still, that's going to be hard to outdo. That marked Cardi B's 13th top 10 single.

Read More: Top 7 Food-Inspired Air Jordans

When Is Cardi B Dropping Her Album?

It did go number one on Rhythmic and Rap Airplay. But this era of Cardi's career won't be defined by the virality of individual songs. We have been waiting seven years for a new album, and AM I THE DRAMA? has some massive shoes to fill.

Invasion of Privacy, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker's debut, is one of the most commercially successful rap albums ever. It helped her become the first solo female artist to win Best Rap Album at the GRAMMYs. Moreover, every track is platinum certified or higher by the RIAA.

The rollout for AM I THE DRAMA? has already been controversial for some as well. Her inclusions of "Up" (2021) and "WAP" (2020) with Megan Thee Stallion are taking up two of the 23 spots on the record.

She defended her decision to do so on X via a tweet. "This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this. 'WAP' and 'Up' are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home."

Read More: Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist "Alfredo 2" Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 71.6K
cardi_b_new_album_am_i_the_drama_hnhh Music Can Cardi B’s "Am I The Drama" Overcome the Sophomore Slump? 1.7K
Cardi B New Album Sold Million Before Release Hip Hop News Music Cardi B's New Album Has Reportedly Sold Over A Million Copies Three Months Before Release 8.7K
Cardi B Single Megan Thee Stallion Bongos Hip Hop News Music Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's Collab Single "BONGOS" Drops This Week 1.9K
Comments 0