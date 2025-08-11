Cardi B is ready to give another "lil taste of the drama" from her upcoming sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA? The Bronx hitmaker is going to be dropping "Imaginary Players," which will be the second single during this rollout. Fans won't have to wait long either as the Atlantic signee is sharing it this Friday, August 15, as caught by Billboard.

She posted the cover art and release date on her Instagram account which has over 163 million followers. Cardi looks extremely extravagant, wearing a long, bright white fur coat, tan thigh high boots, with a pink wig to boot. Additionally, she's crouching down in front of a vintage Rolls-Royce.

Overall, her fans are stoked with one writing, "Another number one coming soon." Another adds, "Ooooooouuuuu sister this eatsssss!!!! [three fire emojis]."

It will be interesting to see if it can match the success of "Outside," the lead single that some assumed was a diss track towards ex-husband Offset.

There's a chance for "Imaginary Players" to do better as its predecessor debut at number 10 on the Hot 100. Still, that's going to be hard to outdo. That marked Cardi B's 13th top 10 single.

When Is Cardi B Dropping Her Album?

It did go number one on Rhythmic and Rap Airplay. But this era of Cardi's career won't be defined by the virality of individual songs. We have been waiting seven years for a new album, and AM I THE DRAMA? has some massive shoes to fill.

Invasion of Privacy, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker's debut, is one of the most commercially successful rap albums ever. It helped her become the first solo female artist to win Best Rap Album at the GRAMMYs. Moreover, every track is platinum certified or higher by the RIAA.

The rollout for AM I THE DRAMA? has already been controversial for some as well. Her inclusions of "Up" (2021) and "WAP" (2020) with Megan Thee Stallion are taking up two of the 23 spots on the record.