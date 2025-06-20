After several teasers, Cardi B and Atlantic Records capitalizes on the popular demand, releasing the rap star’s forthcoming sophomore album’s lead single “Outside.”

The fans believe "Outside" is a diss to Cardi’s husband Offset. The couple’s toxic relationship span years with constant accusations of infidelity on both sides. The couple is in the middle of a divorce.

“Outside” wants all the smoke bassed on the lyrics. Cardi delivers a tic-for-tac verse that propose she and her ex match each other’s salacious activities. Cardi suggests she can find a bigger, better man in the verse.

She’s lookin’ to control her narrative and keep the focus on the music. “Outside” still got that Bardi bite though. Her delivery’s razor sharp, the beat bangs, and the bars don’t pull punches. It’s a track laced with pain, power, and pressure—all wrapped in Bronx bravado and Dominican spice.

Cardi B is in her bag, puttin’ the finishing touches on her long-awaited second album. “Outside” might not even make the cut, but the noise it made proves fans are locked in.

The latest track follows several previous releases from the album, including "Toot It Up," "Enough," and "Like What (Freestyle)." Offset and Cardi B would be sued by the owner of the home they shot the "Like What" music video at.

“Outside” - Cardi B

Quotable Lyrics

Well let's go wrong for wrong, let's go lick for lick (Let's go)

If I can handle that (Uh-huh), let me see you handle this (Okay)

Do you how you do me, bet you we won't speak again

Favorite player from your favorite team, he in my DM (Oh)