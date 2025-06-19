Offset & JID’s New Single "Bodies" To Compete With Cardi B’s “Outside” Release

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Offset and Cardi B have been at odds for months amid their divorce, and things have only gotten messier in recent weeks.

Cardi B and Offset have been at odds for months now, and soon, it looks like the former pair will be going head to head. The former Migos member just announced his new song with JID, "Bodies." It's slated for release at midnight, per NFR Podcast. The femcee also has new heat on the way, her track "Outside," which fans have been demanding for weeks.

Plenty of supporters are looking forward to Offset's track too, though some speculate that he's just dropping to compete with his ex. Their divorce has only gotten messier in recent weeks, partially thanks to Stefon Diggs. The athlete is romantically involved with Cardi, and while Offset initially said he was happy for them, that all appeared to changed earlier this month.

When Diggs hopped online to show off the fact that he got matching braids with Wave, the rapper's son. Offset quickly took to X to make it clear that he didn't appreciate this. “Now when somebody die for playing with my son then call me the crash out,” he wrote at the time. “Idc how I look trolling wit my kid ends bad.”

Read More: Stefon Diggs' Ex Shows Up To Offset's Latest Concert Amid His Cardi B Relationship

Cardi B New Song

A few days before that, Cardi went on a fiery rant after Offset filed for spousal support. "I want you to die, but I want you to die f*cking slow, n***a," she declared. "I want you to die slow in the bed and while you die, n***a, you gotta think of me."

She seemingly throws multiple jabs at Offset on her upcoming song too, which she performed for the first time at Spotify’s Cannes event this week. “When I tell you these n****s ain’t sh*t, please believe me,” Cardi spits. “They gon’ f*ck on anything, these n****s way too easy/Good for nothing, low-down, dirty dogs, I’m convinced/Next time you see your momma, tell her how she raised a b*tch.”

The song leaked last month and quickly went viral, though Cardi admits she isn't crazy about it.

Read More: Cardi B Reveals When She Will Be Dropping Rumored Offset Diss "Outside"

