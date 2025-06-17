Cardi B Reveals When She Will Be Dropping Rumored Offset Diss "Outside"

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Cardi B may actually be readying her sophomore album now as "Outside," her hotly anticipated single, is coming out very soon.

Cardi B fans are going to pinch themselves after we reveal that she is going to be releasing a new single this Friday. You can do so if you'd like, but we promise this isn't fake news. The Bronx femcee is unleashing "Outside," a track that is rumored to be a scathing Offset diss.

It will be Cardi B's first solo single since March 2024's "Enough (Miami)," which arrived after "Like What (Freestyle)" the month prior. Of course, both of these records were thought to be the start of her sophomore album rollout.

But for whatever reason, it lost steam after that. You could definitely point to her ongoing split from Offset. Or there's the fact that she's been raising her new daughter, Blossom. But maybe, just maybe, with things around her settling down for the most part, album updates will actually mean something this time.

We will just have to wait and see though after Friday rolls around.

As you could imagine, Cardi's supporters are chomping at the bit to hear the full song. "DOWNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN BABY! When I tell you I’m so happy because I ran that snippet out [speaking head emoji]." one user writes.

Cardi B New Song

"Not DRAMA on the storm drain! And what is this crow about!?!? I'm READY!!!!! [fire emoji]," another adds referencing the details of the cover art. While fans are certainly ready, Cardi didn't seem to be just a couple of days ago.

In a clip caught by Live Bitez, she told her audience, "I don't even care much for the song, but like everybody loves it. And that's actually one of the things that my label wants; they want me to drop the song because they love the reaction [to] it. I might drop it, I might not. I don't know."

However, it seems that her mood has changed as her Instagram caption for the single announcement reads, "We OUTSIDE this Friday!! 😤 PRE-SAVE LINK IN BIO."

As we said, this is rumored to be a diss record of sorts at her ex-husband. But the bars only merely suggest that. She's not taking any direct shots. But the content matter of the song certainly raises eyebrows, that's for sure.

