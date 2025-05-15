As the legal spotlight intensifies around Sean “Diddy” Combs, attention has turned toward the women who have been part of his life, especially Misa Hylton. She’s not new to headlines, but this time, her name is circulating for reasons far more complicated than her styling portfolio or her role as Justin Combs’ mother. What was once a quiet presence behind the scenes has become a point in conversations about complicity, survival, and the women left to carry the aftermath.

Hylton remained publicly silent through years of Diddy’s rise, reinventions, and controversies. But in 2024, she began speaking with intention. Her response to the video of Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura was clear. Her appearance at his trial was measured. And with every move, she reminded the public that her loyalty lies with her children, not with the man at the center of the courtroom.

Misa Hylton Attended Diddy's Trial To Support Their Son

Misa Hylton’s recent courtroom appearance during Diddy's ongoing trial raised questions across social media, with speculation swirling around her use of a walker and her reasons for showing up. Her attorney, Nicholas Ramcharitar, addressed both directly in a statement shared with USA TODAY.

"Misa's appearance and her attendance at Mr. Combs' trial is strictly in support of her son Justin and his siblings," Ramcharitar stated. "During the course of these allegations against Mr. Combs, it has proven to be a very challenging and difficult time for all involved especially his children."

He also clarified that Hylton is currently using a walker due to a personal injury and is in the process of recovery. Aside from Hylton's comments regarding the domestic violence video involving Diddy and his ex Cassie, the stlyist has remained hush about Combs' case.

Shortly after the release of surveillance footage showing Diddy physically assaulting Cassie was released to the public, Misa Hylton issued a rare public statement. Known for maintaining her privacy, especially when it comes to matters involving her son’s father, Hylton took to Instagram to share her response.

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse,” she wrote. “My heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma.” Hylton also reflected not only on her own experiences, but also on the collective strength of the women who helped raise Diddy’s children. “These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams. Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them.”

She concluded with a pointed message about Combs himself. “Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”

The Time Misa Seemed To Target Diddy Following Son's Arrest

Misa Hylton had mostly kept her critiques to herself, but that changed in June 2023, when her son Justin Combs was arrested for DUI in Los Angeles. The arrest seemed to ignite years of tension that spilled into the public when Hylton took to Instagram Stories with a flurry of emotionally charged messages.

“This [is] where the buck stops,” she wrote. “Sit[ting] around for years and act[ing] like there isn't anything wrong with you.” Though she never named Diddy directly, the subtext was clear. Hylton’s posts appeared to draw a line in the sand, expressing exhaustion and a refusal to remain silent. “I'm not protecting no one anymore, just my son,” she added with a 100 emoji.

She followed with a proverb that seemed both philosophical and personal. “The statement 'a fish rots from the head down' means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization's success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise. The Truth shall set you free."

What followed was a stream of reflections on legacy, growth, and regret. “Act BAD BAD boy I used to want to be a BAD Girl I chose to be a QUEEN Tried and true. I'm not perfect but I am INTENTIONAL,” she said. Then came the gut punch. “I should have kept my child with me. F*ck UCLA too. Everybody can get it.”

Hylton continued critiquing Combs’ business moves, calling out his liquor brand partnership and recent lawsuit against Diageo. “How you go from one of the greatest to ever do it To making all your money off alcohol And suing the damn alcohol company. Sell something healthy that builds people up. I'm sick of it!!!! NOT MINES.”

How Misa Hylton & Diddy First Met

They met in Mount Vernon. Both were young, both were ambitious, and both were already orbiting New York’s music scene in their own way. Misa Hylton was reportedly a teenager when she met Combs, who was a few years older. At the time, he was interning at Uptown Records under Andre Harrell. What started as a personal connection quickly evolved into something collaborative. He had industry access. She had style instincts that couldn’t be taught. Together, they helped set the tone for what Hip Hop and R&B would soon look like on television, in magazines, and in the streets.

Combs brought her in to style Jodeci for their “Gotta Love” music video. Hylton took the group’s look from silk suits to combat boots and leather, helping to establish an image that matched the sound of a new era. Then, Combs and Hylton's relationship became both romantic and creative. They were building something while the culture was still taking shape.