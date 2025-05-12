An interesting fact about the Diddy and Cassie video has just emerged during the first day of trial. Per a tweet from Meghann Cuniff obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, current LAPD officer Israel Florez says he recorded the video of the mogul beating Cassie. However, where things get odd is that the former assistant director of the InterContinental Hotel testified that he made a copy of the footage. The reason? To show his wife.
Brian Steel, who's representing Diddy, was brought in for a cross-examination to question Florez. It led to a tense back-and-forth discussion with Steel asking the officer why he didn't report this to law enforcement. Moreover, he got on him about not including more details in his hotel incident report.
Florez told Steel that it was "unimportant" to mention certain things like him seeing another man inside Diddy's hotel room. Moreover, Florez testified that Cassie told him to not file a police report. "We offered and they said no," he said.
Moreover, Florez claims that after he saw the carnage that was left after Diddy's assault on Cassie, he escorted him back to his room. After getting back, Florez told the mogul that he was going to have to pay for the damages, which included a shattered flower vase.
Diddy Trial Day One
Diddy allegedly offered him a large sum of money to keep quiet about the violence towards Cassie. However, in Florez's testimony, he claimed to have declined said bribe.
Florez was the one to respond to the call of a "woman in distress" on March 5, 2016 at the hotel. He said that he saw Cassie "huddled in the corner, hiding her face," and saw Diddy "pacing back and forth" in one of the hallways.
In terms of the Diddy and Cassie related details, that wasn't all during the first of his racketeering and assault trial. Allegedly, the Bad Boy Records founder forced an escort to urinate into Ventura's mouth during a "freak-off."
During the trial, the defense of Diddy claimed that everything in their relationship was consensual.