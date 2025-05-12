LAPD Officer Says He Copied Diddy & Cassie Video To Show His Wife

BY Zachary Horvath 800 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Cassie (L) and Sean 'Diddy' Combs aka Puff Daddy attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)
The Diddy and Cassie video is a major talking point in his trial with Judge Subramanian stating that multiple versions were going to be used.

An interesting fact about the Diddy and Cassie video has just emerged during the first day of trial. Per a tweet from Meghann Cuniff obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, current LAPD officer Israel Florez says he recorded the video of the mogul beating Cassie. However, where things get odd is that the former assistant director of the InterContinental Hotel testified that he made a copy of the footage. The reason? To show his wife.

Brian Steel, who's representing Diddy, was brought in for a cross-examination to question Florez. It led to a tense back-and-forth discussion with Steel asking the officer why he didn't report this to law enforcement. Moreover, he got on him about not including more details in his hotel incident report.

Florez told Steel that it was "unimportant" to mention certain things like him seeing another man inside Diddy's hotel room. Moreover, Florez testified that Cassie told him to not file a police report. "We offered and they said no," he said.

Moreover, Florez claims that after he saw the carnage that was left after Diddy's assault on Cassie, he escorted him back to his room. After getting back, Florez told the mogul that he was going to have to pay for the damages, which included a shattered flower vase.

Read More: How Many Kids Does Ayesha Howard Have?

Diddy Trial Day One

Diddy allegedly offered him a large sum of money to keep quiet about the violence towards Cassie. However, in Florez's testimony, he claimed to have declined said bribe.

Florez was the one to respond to the call of a "woman in distress" on March 5, 2016 at the hotel. He said that he saw Cassie "huddled in the corner, hiding her face," and saw Diddy "pacing back and forth" in one of the hallways.

In terms of the Diddy and Cassie related details, that wasn't all during the first of his racketeering and assault trial. Allegedly, the Bad Boy Records founder forced an escort to urinate into Ventura's mouth during a "freak-off."

During the trial, the defense of Diddy claimed that everything in their relationship was consensual.

Read More: "Pop The Balloon Or Find Love" Goes Live On Netflix: Controversies, Viral Fame & What To Expect

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21 Music Diddy Allegedly Tried To Bribe Hotel Security Into Keeping Quiet About Cassie Assault 680
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 55.4K
News Authentic 357
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.8K